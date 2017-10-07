King’s Ely riders secure their spots at National Championships

Adele Shaw was one of the star performers as King’s Ely School enjoyed a successful time at the National Schools Equestrian Association’s Arena Eventing, Jumping with Style and Dressage Competition on September 17.

Shaw won the 80cms class as an individual in a field consisting of 53 competitors at Keysoe in Bedfordshire — it was also her first ever appearance a competitive school’s event.

And Shaw’s success did not end there as she went on to repeat that feat in the 90cms event ahead of 57 rivals.

As a collective, King’s Ely were unplaced in the 80cms, but along with Shaw, the squad of Ellie Grimsey, Ryan Shaw and Eleanor Fairey managed to finish in third position overall.

That was enough to book their place at the National Schools Equestrian Association’s National Championships in December, while Adele Shaw will feature on her own at this month’s National Championships.

Also through to the December event is Katie Cameron, who rode as an individual in the 1m and 1m 10cms classes.

Cameron rode clear in the 1m class and was placed fifth out of 34 riders, before finishing in third spot in the 1m 10cms class, sending her through at both heights.

There was no such luck for Ryan de Sousa, Harriet Froud and Imogen Smith in the 70cms, though, as they finished unplaced, while Ely’s sole dressage rider, Rebecca Everitt, came away with 64 per cent.

Team manager Sue Cameron said: “We are very excited for this year as we have had some very talented young riders join our squad, as well as a number of very enthusiastic children.

“This combination puts us in a strong position.”