Khalidi follows in Golden Horn’s footsteps to win Feilden Stakes

John Gosden and Frankie Dettori teamed up to record two victories as Newmarket’s bet365 Craven Meeting got under way on Tuesday, with Khalidi in the Feilden Stakes the most notable of those successes.

Gosden’s only previous win in this race, again with Dettori in the saddle, came two years ago with Golden Horn, who went on to include The Derby and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe among his notable triumphs before retirement.

It remains unlikely that three-year-old Khalidi will go on to scale those heights, but the 7-1 shot was nonetheless impressive when winning by a neck from 5-2 favourite Salouen on the Rowley Mile.

The Gosden-Dettori combination struck again later on the same card in the Alex Scott Maiden Stakes after Jewel House quickened well to beat joint favourites Top Mission and Firefright.

Another of Newmarket’s biggest names — Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation — also made a positive start to the campaign on home turf with three wins in the opening four matches.

The Charlie Appleby-trained colt Night Circus was the first of those victors in the Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes for unraced three-year-olds.

Sound and Silence completed a swift double for Appleby in the Montaz Restaurant EBF Stallions Novice Stakes and now looks set for an outing at Royal Ascot, before Next Stage completed the Godolphin hat-trick in the Plusvital Racing Genepak Handicap.