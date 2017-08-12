Juniors in winning form for Isle of Ely at Sudbury’s annual event

Isle of Ely Rowing Club’s younger members showed their experienced counterparts the way at Saturday’s annual Sudbury Regatta.

The competition, hosted on a stretch of the River Stour, was hit by the elements,with rain, thunder and lightning forcing proceedings to be halted on two occasions,

Yet, those stoppages did not deter Ely’s Molly Johnson, who claimed victory in the Junior 18 Single Scull event by almost 10 seconds from her Huntingdon opponent.

And, with the standard set, fellow Ely rowers George Bourne and Rebecca Welch won through in the Mixed Intermediate One Double Scull.

Not to be outdone, Alex Millard — a King’s Ely student — triumphed in the Open Junior 18 Single Scull, doing so by a comfortable margin after initially seeing his race called a dead heat.

Millard first overcame a competitor from Broxbourne, with his win in the final coming against a Maidstone Invicta member.

The club’s other success was provided by Imogen Magner, who saw off the challenge from a Lea Rowing Club entrant to win the IM2 Single Scull by four lengths.

Jill McCulloch, captain of the women’s first boat, said of the victories: “There were some really special performances.

“It was a very successful day on the junior front and we have some members — like Molly Johnson and Becky Welch — to really keep an eye on.

“It was very wet at times, but it was a beautiful setting. Even our more experienced rowers who did not win their races represented the club well.”

The Ely club were also represented in a host of other categories, including the Men’s Quad and Mixed Eight.