Junior League proves a success

If the previous six weeks are anything to go by, the future of Newmarket Hockey Club looks bright.

Starting on June 6, junior players were given the opportunity to showcase their talents in a match environment.

Named the Junior Summer League, the thinking behind the venture was to give the youngsters some exposure to competitive action, rather than simply training.

It was the brainchild of 17-year-old Ollie Trent, who also turns out for Newmarket Men’s II during the hockey season.

Trent organised the running of the competition and was pleased to see so many of the participants making progress.

“We put on hour-long sessions to give the kids some game time,” he said.

“During the season, they do not tend to play matches and instead work on their skills in training.

“From the first week to the sixth, there has been a big improvement. Initially everyone wanted to score goals, but now they work as a team.

“We got what we wanted out of it as coaches and I think the children also got plenty from it.”

The league has helped the club’s junior section to swell, with plans under way to potentially enter a team into a mini league next year.

The club is keen to boost both its senior and junior segments further, with those interested in joining encouraged to visit www.newmarkethockeyclub.com for more information.