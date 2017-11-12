Judoka duo pick up medals

Two King’s Ely Junior pupils returned from the recent Regional British Schools Judo Championships with medals.

Eleven-year-old Joseph Sibson, who was competing in the over 55kg category, came away from the event with a silver medal to show for his efforts.

Meanwhile, it was bronze for Lucas Hilcenko — also aged 11 — in the less than 42kg section.

As well as winning the medals, the King’s duo also earned themselves priority entry to the National British Schools Judo Championships next year.

Head of King’s Ely Juniors, Richard Whymark, said: “We were delighted that Joseph and Lucas did so well in the competition.

“Their hard work over the last few years has been rewarded with the success they so deserve.

“We will be wishing them every success at their forthcoming competitions as well.”