Jolly: 'Fen Tigers are title contenders' + Press and Practice Day video

Kevin Jolly believes that this year’s Mildenhall Fen Tigers side are more than just play-off hopefuls and are genuine title contenders.

With this year’s National League one of the most of the open in recent seasons, the Fen Tigers promoter is optimistic the team he has assembled over the winter can be the headline act.

“In my opinion we are a top end outfit but there are a lot of good teams out there and there is the potential for a cracking season,” said Jolly.

“Belle Vue, Cradley, Birmingham and us, I expect to be fighting it out, while you can never rule out Kent and Lakeside and the Isle Of Wight have got a good little team.

“Everything here has been very positive over the winter and we have the right people in the right places at the club. That has filtered into the team and if we take it on track we will have a successful season.

“I think they can win the title as there is improvement still to come in all of that one to seven.”

One of the biggest coups pulled off by Jolly over the close season was the capture of the highly sought after Jordan Jenkins.

While big things are expected of the 15-year-old, Jolly insists that no pressure will be put on the rider as many see him going all the way to the top.

“Jordan was sought after, but both he and his grandad Ross are very level-headed. We looked after him last year and there were better deals on the table but his schooling is important.

“I am not going to big him up and put too much pressure on him but I do feel he will be a star of the future.

“He was one of the first names on that team sheet but he is a member of a team and there are seven riders in that.”

Although much has been made about the signature of Jenkins it is one of the club’s returning warriors together with two other new arrivals that Jolly expects to have a significant impact this season.

“Connor Mountain can be an outstanding number one for us all season. He will be sharper because of racing in the Championship for Ipswich. I feel he will be an out and out number one. I really see big things from him this year,” said Jolly.

“I feel that both Sam Woods and Danno Verge will both be important members of the team.

“They are happy with the way have been treated and have been blown away by the feedback from the fans. I just feel they are at that stage to do more.”

Before the Fen Tigers face their first competitive outing as a team against the Kent Kings in the opening leg of the Easter Chase at Sittingbourne on Good Friday, the septet will all be involved in the Fen Fours at West Row on Sunday (3pm).

“The nice thing about this is a lot of these lads contacted us wanting to come over,” said Jolly.

“Josh Bates was on the phone and Stefan Nielsen was keen for the rides while Ben Morley was out in Australia at the time and text me wanting to come and ride in the meeting.

“We are very lucky to have the sponsors on board. Everything has just come together nicely.”

READY TO GO: The Mildenhall Fen Tigers squad for 2017 pose for the cameras at Wednesday's Press and Practice Day

ALL SMILES: Kevin Jolly is delighted with the squad he has assembled

BIG FUTURE: Jordan Jenkins gets some laps under his belt

TIME OUT: Team manager Rob Henry (left) talks to Sam Woods, Jon Armstrong and Danno Verge