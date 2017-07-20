Joggers retain grip on second spot

Have your say

Newmarket Joggers are second in the Kevin Henry Series table after the penultimate meeting in Keddington.

Denys Olefir finished in the runner-up spot, only two seconds behind the leader in 16 minutes and 14 seconds.

Neil Pollard (17.30) and Mark Hayward (18.09) were close behind, while Hannah Pollard (21.01) was first lady home for the club.

The club gained a number of new personal bests, one of which saw Sara Williams shave 23 seconds of her previous time.

Meanwhile. several Joggers featured in the last Friday 5 Series meeting at Great Bentley.

Neil Pollard was first home for the club in 13th position (27.52), with Hannah Pollard the leading female (34.33).

The remaining Joggers that featured were: Mark Hayward (29.16), Stephen Edwards (34.22) Brian Munns (39.03), Jim Withers (40.32), Helen Wass ( 41.04) and Chris Aylmer (46.49).

Elsewhere, Brandon Country Park was the venue as Giles Macrow ran his 49th park run in a personal best time of 21.13.

Macrow is due to run his 50th park run next week for his 50th birthday under a new age category.

And Isabel Vicente took ultra running to the extreme on her 50th birthday by completing the 100k Race to the Stones.

Vicente ran with thousands of other runners along Britain’s oldest roadway from the Chilterns to the North Wessex Downs.