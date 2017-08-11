Joggers duo pick up awards

Have your say

Hannah Pollard and James Thomson were the recipients of Newmarket Joggers’ club awards following the conclusion of the Kevin Henry League on August 3.

The duo were recognised for the improvements they have made over the course of the season.

Hannah Pollard carried on the good form by finishing as the 15th female in 43 minutes and 52 seconds at the Norwich 10k on Sunday.

Neil Pollard, meanwhile, came home 18th overall in 35.27 from a field of around 5,000 entrants.

Forty-eight hours earlier, six club members competed in the five-mile Wibbly Wobbly Log Jog held at Thetford Forest.

Captain Brian Munns was first home for the club in 41.24, followed by Ladies’ captain Helen Wass in 43.59.

Jim Withers stopped the clock in 44.28, with Miles (44.35), Chris Aylmer (49.23) and Lynda McCormack (50.14) also recording good times.