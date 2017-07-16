Joggers drop to third spot

Newmarket Joggers slipped back to third position after the latest round of the Kevin Henry Series 5K, held at Calver Barracks near Saffron Walden.

A total of 54 Joggers crossed the line to gain points for the club, headed by Neil Pollard in a time of 16 minutes and 59 seconds.

Paul Holley (17.09) followed closely behind, while the first female home was Nicky Chapman (20.19).

Other Joggers that impressed were Robert Jaina (21.49) and Caroline McIntosh (31.57), both of whom set new personal best times.

Elsewhere, Andrew Taylor completed the Girton Cross Country 5k in 23.25 and then took part in the Grafham Water Challenge.

Taylor completed one lap (nine miles) of the hilly course in 1 hour and 17 minutes.

McIntosh ran the Willingham Fen Gallop 10k in 1.11 and Paul Dockerill took on the Southend Half Marathon, finishing with a PB of just 1.33.02.