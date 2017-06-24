Joggers begin to close in on league leaders

On home soil, Newmarket Joggers collected enough points to move up to second spot in the latest Kevin Henry 5km Series table.

The first male home for the hosting Joggers was Neil Pollard in just 17 minutes and 29 seconds, closely followed by Mark Hayward in 17.51.

Meanwhile, the club’s fastest four females helped the club gain some valuable points, starting with Grianne Neary in 19.46.

Grianne Brennan (20.22), Nicky Chapman (20.43) and Hannah Pollard (20.51) also contributed, while Caroline McIntosh came home in a personal best time.

It means that with three meetings left, the Joggers are 13 points adrift of table-topping Cambridge & Coleridge.

n Neil Pollard and Hayward also raced in the third leg of the Friday 5 series in Framlingham.

Hayward finished 10th overall in 28.37, with Pollard clocking 28.31.

And Giles Macrow set a new PB of 48.39 at the Hatfield 10km.