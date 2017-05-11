Jersey the best route for Daban

Daban is likely to be brought back in trip after finishing third in the Qipco 1000 Guineas on Newmarket’s Rowley Mile, writes Mark Taylor.

She had headed into the first fillies’ Classic of the season with high hopes after catching the eye in the Nell Gwyn Stakes during the Craven Meeting at HQ, but was up against the powerful battalion of Ballydoyle.

However, the daughter of Acclamation did not disappoint, and it was just that turn of foot over the mile that was her undoing, with eventual winner Winter and second-placed Rhododendron outstaying John Gosden’s charge.

And it means that the Newmarket trainer is likely to drop Daban back in distance for her next outing, which is likely to be the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot.

“They just caught her out for stamina,” said Gosden. “They just stayed better than her, the two Galileo fillies, but she’s run a great race.

“I think we’d probably be wise to go to Royal Ascot and drop back to seven (furlongs) for the Jersey.

“She’s left her Nell Gwyn well behind — I noticed those fillies were a long way back.

“She has improved and done everything right, but those beautifully-bred Galileos are a little tough over a strongly-run mile.

“She is bred to go seven, she has won a Group race at seven, we go back to seven.”

He added: “A mile is too far for her. She is by Acclamation and with the mare (Malaspina), she is all speed.

“She came out of the breeze-ups so she has done well, she won the Nell Gwyn, third in the Guineas and now back to the Jersey — that is the way to go.”