Jenkins taking British Champs in his stride

Jordan Jenkins is keeping his feet firmly on the ground ahead of his first appearance in tonight’s British Under-19 Championship at Plymouth, writes Graham Clark.

Although the Mildenhall Fen Tigers star is many people’s idea of a dark horse to win the event at the St Boniface Arena, the 15-year-old is refusing to get carried away with setting big targets.

Having made an immediate impact at reserve, the teenager has carried his form over since moving up into the main body of the West Row outfit, with his latest outing for them resulting in a paid 11 haul from the number two berth against Eastbourne Eagles on Sunday.

“I have five qualifying rides, so there are 15 points on offer and I would like to get eight points,” said Jenkins.

“It’s a hard competition but if I can get a second from my first ride I reckon I can carry it on all night.

“Obviously I would like to be on the podium and that would be great, but I am not putting any pressure on myself.”

While the Norfolk-based rider will look to use the meeting to showcase his individual talents, he also hopes it will act as a good warm-up for when the Fen Tigers take on the Plymouth Devils in the National League in September.

“I am also going there to try and get some track experience ready for our league meeting,” added Jenkins.

“I have spoken to a few riders who rode in the Premier League there last year and they have told me what it’s like.”