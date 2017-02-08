Jarvis makes impression on Bentley debut

On his first competitive outing for Bentley Motorsport, Oliver Jarvis was part of a three-man team that finished third at the first Intercontinental GT Challenge of 2017 at Bathurst 12 Hours on Sunday.

The #17 Continental GT3, which was piloted by the all-British trio of Burwell’s Jarvis, Guy Smith and Steven Kane, found themselves down in 22nd position early on after a difficult start.

However, while the notoriously tough Mount Panorama circuit in New South Wales, Australia, claimed a number of high-profile teams, Jarvis and co kept themselves out of trouble and eventually worked their way up to a podium place, having led the race at one point.

“It’s great to get a podium on my debut with Bentley and to do it on a track that is notoriously challenging and unforgiving makes it even more rewarding,” said Jarvis.

“We have started the season with a podium and that’s the way we intend to continue.”

Bentley will return to action during opening round of the Blancpain GT Series at Misano in April.