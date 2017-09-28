James Garfield’s Newbury win wraps up dream week for Scott

As far as weeks go, George Scott is well aware that it will be a tall order to top the one he has just enjoyed.

After marrying Pollyanna Gredley at Stetchworth Church on September 16, seven days later the Newmarket trainer watched on as James Garfield came on strongly under Frankie Dettori to win the £75,000 Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury Racecourse.

Not only did the son of Exceed and Excel land the 29-year-old the biggest victory of his career, it also earned Scott some kudos with his new father-in-law Bill Gredley — owner of the triumphant two-year-old, who set a new juvenile course record in Berkshire.

“What a week it was. Polly and I had a wonderful day at our wedding,” said Saffron House Stables-based Scott.

“The horse has been improving all year and he has been unlucky at times, be it the conditions or positioning.

“But Frankie was so calm on him and I was very impressed with how he handled it.

“He beat the track record and that is some achievement when you look at the previous winners.

“I am not going to suggest he is in the mould of (previous winners) Ribchester and Harry Angel, but he has gone faster than them in this race.

“All he can do is continue to make progress and that is what we will be looking to achieve with him.”

Next on the colt’s agenda is likely to be a trip across the Atlantic for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar on November 3.

James Garfield has never previously raced over a mile, but Scott has no concerns over his ability to get the trip.

“It is true he has never gone over a mile, but there are few miles like the one at Del Mar,” added Scott.

“It is very tight and the ground is very fast — that will suit him.

“Frankie has won the race three times and he is adamant you need a six-furlong horse to win it.

“You need speed rather than a stayer and while this is a different proposition to before, we believe he will be suited to this race.”