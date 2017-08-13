Irvines put on good displays in Thetford

Have your say

Newmarket Cycling and Triathlon Club’s husband and wife team — Gordon and Gemma Irvine — competed in the Wibbly Wobbly Log Jog at Thetford Forest on Friday.

Gordon just missed out on first spot in 31 minutes and 20 seconds, while Gemma was the fifth woman overall in 38.42.

Meanwhile, NCTC’s Eugene Husband clocked 2.05.30 at the Grafham Water triathlon on Sunday.

Andrew Griffths (2.36.21), Glenn Fruish (2.37.22) and Di Thomas (3.01.09) also represented the club.