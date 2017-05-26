Inter-club win for Newmarket AC’s Dave duo

It was the day of the Daves at Newmarket Angling Club’s inter-club pairs competition.

Dave Priestly and Dave Rodwell came first with a winning haul of three points.

Priestly fished the new lake at Jeagor Farm Lakes and bagged a winning mixed weight of 86lb 10oz.

All his fish were caught on pellet from peg 20. Rodwell fished caravan lake and came second with 61lb 1oz.

All his fish came on pellet and corn from peg 1.

Second pair were Geoff Arnold and Mark Cross.

Arnold, on the new lake, ended with a mixed bag of 52lb 2oz and all his fish were caught on pellet and corn from peg 14.

Cross was on caravan lake and ended with a mixed bag of 39lb 3oz from peg 11.

They finished with a pairs total points score of seven. Third pair Gary Rimmer and John Millard ended on nine points.

Rimmer was on New Lake and finished the day with 37lb 2oz, all caught on pellet and corn from peg 9.

Millard on caravan lake’s peg 13, had a mixed bag of 44lb 13oz all caught on pellet.