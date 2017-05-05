Injury forces Postponed into retirement

Roger Varian has confirmed that four-time Group One winner Postponed has been retired after suffering a stress fracture in training.

The Sheikh Mohammed Obaid-owned six-year-old triumphed in nine of his 20 races, earning almost £5 million in prize money.

In 2015, Postponed won the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes while trained by Luca Cumani, with the Dubai Sheema Classic, Coronation Cup and Juddmonte International all following last year under Varian’s guidance.

In a statement on his website, Bury Road-based Varian said: “Postponed has been a magnificent racehorse to have in the yard and it has been both a pleasure and privilege to oversee the second phase of his career.

“I am very grateful to Sheikh Mohammed Obaid for allowing me that opportunity and to Postponed himself for proving such a willing and talented ally.”

“It’s a shame for everyone that we won’t see him on a racecourse again, and it’s especially sad for Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, who showed such sportsmanship in keeping him in training.

“Postponed had all the attributes of the complete champion racehorse — the speed, the stamina, and a telling kick. He travelled like a machine.

“A stress fracture like this wouldn’t usually be a career-ending injury, except that it’s May and he’s six, and we don’t want to take unnecessary risks with him. He’s done us all proud, and we owe him a great debt of gratitude.”