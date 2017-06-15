In-form Fen Tigers looking for more of the same this weekend

Kevin Jolly believes that sky-high confidence levels can help the Mildenhall Fen Tigers make a big impact in their National League Knockout Cup quarter-final tie against the Stoke Potters.

The Fen Tigers will travel to Loomer Road on Saturday looking to establish an opening-leg lead against the Potters to take back to West Row for the return fixture as they bid to lift the competition for the first time since 2012.

With the team entering the meeting on the back of four successive wins in the league, club promoter Jolly feels that the side are more than capable of transferring that form into the cup.

“The boys have got to be confident wherever they go at the moment as they are all delivering the goods,” Jolly enthused.

“We have put together teams in the past and slipped up a bit, but this team seems exceptional. They are a good crew and I couldn’t be prouder of them.

“We will be looking for the win at Stoke where Jordan Jenkins should be back and obviously the win would be nice.

“If we come away with a defeat by up to six points though, I will still see that as quite a success.

“At the moment the sides are level but we must not fear anybody or any one rider.”

The Fen Tigers made it win number two on the road in the league on Sunday with a 50-40 victory against basement side Buxton Hitmen.

For the second meeting in succession, reserve rider Danno Verge topped the scoring with a paid 13 total, while there were also double figure totals for Dan Halsey and Connor Mountain.

With seven straight home victories in all competitions behind them, the Fen Tigers will look to extend that to eight when welcoming the Isle Of Wight Warriors in the league on Sunday (3pm).

“Danno is now in a place where he is doing the job we expected we just didn’t know how long it would take. This will give him confidence,” said Jolly.

“Lewis Whitmore has come in and done a decent job while Dan Halsey has now clicked and Connor Mountain is slowly getting better each meeting.

“The Isle Of Wight should be a win on paper but we have to show them respect as they have riders in there that can do a job.”