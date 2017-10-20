Impressive Magic Lily could be a Classic contender next year

Charlie Appleby feels that Magic Lily could develop into a Classic contender next season.

The Moulton Paddocks trainer made the claim after the two-year-old held her own in just her second ever outing, finishing third in Friday’s Group 1 bet365 Fillies’ Mile at the Rowley Mile.

It followed up an impressive debut last month — also at Newmarket — when she stormed to victory in the Fairfax & Favor EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes.

Speaking about what the next 12 months could have in store for the daughter of New Approach, Appleby said: “She is a filly for next year. For me, she was the filly with the most scope in the paddock and when she fills her frame, she is just going to be a lovely filly to have around.

“In respect as to what we will do with her in the spring, we will just have to wait.

“We are very lucky to have Wild Illusion in there as well, who is already a Group 1 winner.

“You could potentially toy with the idea of running Wild Illusion in the 1,000 Guineas and let this filly go more down an Oaks route.

“If we do go down that route, she hasn’t got a penalty and you would potentially be looking at the Pretty Polly or the Musidora.

“She won here on good to soft ground and nice horses tend to go on any ground, to be honest, so I don’t think she is particularly ground dependent.”

Appleby also confirmed that his winner of the Group 3 Masar Godolphin Autumn Stakes — Ghaiyyath — is unlikely to be seen again until 2018.

The son of Dubawi has entry for the Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster later this month, but those plans could now be shelved.

“Going forward, he is a horse His Highness has always had a lot of faith in and he really likes this horse so I’m delighted we’ve got a Group 3 win for another Dubawi,” he said.

“He’s in the Racing Post Trophy, but I would say that he would potentially go away for the winter now.”