Husband finishes in fourth

Out of the 10 Newmarket Cycling & Triathlon Club members that headed for Norwich’s Sprint Triathlon, Eugene Husband was out in front.

Husband, who won his age group, was in fourth place overall in a time of one hour and six minutes.

Next home was Jane-Paterson Todd (1.16) as the sixth lady overall, followed by Linda Hones (1.24), Julie Burken (1.28) and Kate Godfrey (1.29).

In the Standard Distance, Gareth Godfrey — racing for the first time this year — finished in 2.18.

Further afield, Liz Bennett competed in the Ironman European Championships in Frankfurt in very humid conditions, finishing in a very respectable time of 14 hours.

Also overseas was Mark Gibbs, who completed his first ironman in Sweden in five hours and 38 minutes.

Meanwhile, Eliot Bentley, Lee Dickinson, David Green and Jose Garcia were the first team home in the Barrow Challenge Relay.