Huff’s race weekend in Japan ends up a wash out

Rob Huff had a testing weekend at the Japanese Motegi circuit, with the race weekend a washout for the FIA World Touring Car Championship for the second weekend in a row.

The second race was abandoned, with Newmarket’s Huff given little opportunity to fight his way forward after a tough qualifying session.

With most of the weekend’s track activity condensed into one day due to the late arrival of all the team’s equipment after a typhoon last week, there was little time between sessions to work on set-ups and work on any issues.

The 37-year-old was unable to qualify any higher than 13th, with the handling issues from practice persisting through qualifying.

After a good start in Race 1, Huff found himself battling with the Volvo of Nicky Catsburg, and the two Hondas of Ryo Michigami and Norbert Michelisz while the three drivers recovered after earlier issues in the race.

He crossed the line in eighth and was able to score some useful points in both the overall and independent drivers’ championships, while the rain was even heavier for the second race which meant just four laps were held under green flag conditions with treacherous levels of water lying on the circuit.

The race was eventually abandoned with Huff classified just outside the points places.

“We’re all scratching our heads as the performance was up and down all weekend,” he said.

“We were fast in the wet in China, but we’ve come here and we were nowhere.

“We changed a lot of things on the car, but no matter what we did we had no front-end grip coming out of the corners.”

The WTCC will now take a three-week break before returning for the Guia Race of Macau.