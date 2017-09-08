Huff overcomes car issues

Rob Huff put on two strong performances in Thailand at the Chang International Circuit to score points for the Leopard Racing Team WRT.

Repairs had to be done to the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR after its previous outing in Germany two months earlier, but despite all of the work, the car was not particularly suited to the circuit.

Huff could only qualify in 16th position, yet he still managed to finish fifth in race one.

Meanwhile, in the second race of the meeting, Huff came home in eighth place.

The championship will now head to Zhejiang in China on October 17.

Ahead of that event, Newmarket-based Huff said: “I overtook at least 16 people this weekend, and we’ve got no damage on the cars so the guys can have a bit of a rest when they arrive in China.

“I’ll have four races in China in three weekends: two in the China Touring Car Championship, one World Touring Car and one TCR.”