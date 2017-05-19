Huff keeps up his title pursuit

Rob Huff showed great pace in the latest round of the FIA World Touring Car Championship in Hungary after claiming pole position in the ALL-INKL Münnich Motorsport Citroën C-Elysée, going on to secure his third podium finish in a row in the opening race on Sunday.

The Newmarket racer was all set to convert his pole position into a main race victory, which would have seen him leave the weekend second in the drivers’ standings, but an incident soon after the start forced him to serve a drive-through penalty.

In the reversed grid opening race, Huff avoided a stalled car at the start and getting up to sixth, while working his way past two more cars to finish third.

This was a talent he demonstrated again in race two, albeit for the wrong reasons, having to work his way forward from the back of the order after the penalty.

The 37-year-old grabbed a single point after finishing 10th to leave him sixth in the table.

Speaking about the penalty, Huff said: “It was a misjudgment on my side, so I’m ultimately responsible.

“I don’t remember the last time I caused an accident, but we all make mistakes, we’re only human.”

The next race meeting is in Germany on May 25.