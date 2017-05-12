Huff gets off to a good start

Rob Huff had a promising first weekend in the TCR International Series at Spa-Francorchamps, racing for Leopard Racing Team WRT in the #3 Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR.

It was the Newmarket racer’s first outing with the Belgian team, having taken part in the National Championship at TCR Benelux series race a fortnight ago as a warm-up.

Huff was on course for a race victory on Saturday, but the 2012 WTCC champion was quick to help his title-focused team-mate Jean-Karl Vernay, and handed him the lead and his first win of the season.

The team also scored a one-two, making it their best result of the season to date.