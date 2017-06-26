Hounsome wins through by more than a minute

Roadworks forced the latest Newmarket Cycling & Triathlon Club meeting to be switched to the 8.5 mile Ashley circuit, but that did little to put off Gary Hounsome.

True to current form, Newmarket-based Hounsome took top honours with a 25mph ride in a time of 20 minutes 25 seconds, while Haverhill visitor — Ben Wong — took second in 21.33.

Newmarket also claimed the remaining podium place with Gareth Godfrey recording 21.49.

The fastest woman was Angie Girgis, currently taking a break from triathlons, whose 24.08 ride was good enough for 12th place overall.

She was backed up by fellow Newmarket rider Linda Hones in 26.19 and Allison Stewart, who beat her previous best time for the course by just over one and a half minutes, recording 28.01.

The next NCTC event is on Wednesday, June 29, at the five-mile Fordham circuit.

n On Thursday, Steve Peck rode the veterans 10-mile event on the Six Mile Bottom course.

Averaging 25mph throughout, Peck went round in 24.09.

n Ken Parsons and Jordan Black competed in the West Suffolk Wheelers event on the 21-mile Risby circuit.

This was the first race at this distance for both riders, made tougher by the hot conditions.

They acquitted themselves well with Black averaging almost 22mph to record a time of 57.38.

Despite being Black’s senior by several decades, Parsons was only three minutes and one second slower than his 19-year old club-mate.