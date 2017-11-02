Hosting second team surrender winning position twice to UEA

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 5NE

Newmarket II 2

UEA III 2

Newmarket’s second team were twice pegged back during Saturday’s score-draw with UEA III.

The hosts, who had won their previous five matches, took the lead through captain Drew Wood after good work from Alex Andreou and Jonny Bunker on the right.

However, UEA equalised almost immediately when the ball was only half cleared from the home circle, before being fired back in and deflected beyond James Atkinson in the Newmarket goal.

It was a similar story in the second half as Andreou restored Newmarket’s advantage via a penalty stroke.

But once again the away side responded with a prompt equaliser, with the contest fizzling out thereafter.

Top-of-the-table Newmarket travel to second-placed Watton I on Saturday with three points separating the two sides (2.30pm).

n In Division 3NE, Newmarket I slipped to back-to-back defeats, going down 2-1 on the road at neighbouring Bury St Edmunds II.

It started brightly for the depleted Newmarket team, who broke the deadlock when Mike Skelton turned in a rebound from close range after Josh Dawson had been denied.

They could not hold on to that lead for long, though, with hosting Bury scoring two quickfire goals to head into the break in front.

The away team pushed hard for an equalising goal in the second half, but they were unable to find a way through the home goalkeeper.

Norwich Dragons II will be the first team’s visitors on Saturday (3pm).

n A young Newmarket III side were beaten 2-0 at home by Sudbury III in a Division 6NE(S) encounter.

They travel to Felixstowe IV on Saturday looking to end a run of two matches without a goal.

n In the East Women’s League 4NW(S), Newmarket II ran out 4-1 winners at local rivals Ely City thanks to two goals apiece from Georgia Beau Rolls and Vicky Beeton.

It was 1-0 at the interval courtesy of Beeton, who deftly converted a cross-goal strike.

Beeton added her name to the scoresheet for a second time in the second half, while Rolls also got in on the act with a brace of her own to secure a convincing victory.

It was Newmarket’s fourth win in a row at the start of the new season and has left them second in the league standings, level on points with table-topping Cambridge South II but with an inferior goal difference.

They will look to rack up a fifth straight triumph on Saturday when Wisbech Town III will be their visitors to the Leisure Centre (11.30am).

Wisbech have lost all four of their matches this term and consequently sit in last position.