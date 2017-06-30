Home domination by Newmarket Links

In glorious sunny weather, The Links Newmarket hosted the County Division Three and High Handicappers competition — and the home players took full advantage of their local knowledge as they scooped four of the five prizes.

In the Division Three meeting, The Links’ Pauline Bond was on good form to win the trophy with a score of 45 points,

Club-mate Janice Mansfield in second on 43 points, while Yogi Jackson (Gogs) halted the home club’s dominance when she claimed third spot with a score of 38 points on count-back from Jane Reynolds (Lakeside Lodge) and Barbara Thomson (Bourn).

There was another Links one-two in the High Handicap Shield, with Sue Harrison’s return of 30 points enough to claim the main prize.

Sally Peyton finished one point adrift of her Links player in second position and third went the way of The Cambridgeshire’s Sue Williams on count-back.

n Newmarket Links’ professional John Sharkey will link up with amateur Dan Clemence for today’s Lombard Trophy at Thetford Golf Club.

The tournament’s winning pair will book their place in the £41,450 grand final, which is being held at the Vila Sol resort in the Algarve from September 21 over two days.

Clemence, who plays off a handicap of 12, qualified for the event at Thetford with a nett score of 70.

They will be joined at the competition by Ely City’s 53-year-old professional Andrew George.

Seven handicapper James Hart, 24, will partner the experienced George.