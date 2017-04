Ely IV were pipped 5-4 by Haddenham I in the Ely and District Table Tennis Handicap Cup final.

Victories for Ely pairing Michal Turecki and Valerio Rizzo had their team level at 2-2, before the duo recorded back-to-back wins for a 4-2 lead.

However, Haddenham responded in positive fashion to draw level again at four triumphs apiece.

It meant the cup winner would be decided in the game between Turecki and Holland’s Joe Holland, who eventually came out on top from a long encounter 33-31.