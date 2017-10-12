Hey Gaman likely to miss the Dewhurst

James Tate has indicated that Hey Gaman is likely to swerve Saturday’s Darley Dewhurst Stakes in favour of a crack at the Racing Post Trophy Stakes, writes Liam Apicella.

Hey Gaman was beaten by Seahenge in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster last month, and with the ground unlikely to be soft at the weekend, Tate is keen to avoid a repeat.

“If I have it my way, he will be going for the Racing Post Trophy,” said the Jamesfield Place-trainer.

“It does not look like the ground is going to suit him at Newmarket and to be honest, I would like him to have that extra furlong.”

This year’s Racing Post Trophy — worth over £110,000 to the winner — will be run on Saturday, October 28, at Doncaster.

Newmarket-based jockey Andrea Atzeni has won the last four instalments of the Group 1 race.