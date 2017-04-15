Hayward takes fourth place at Haverhill 10K

Mick Hayward was the top-performing member of the Newmarket Joggers at Sunday’s Haverhill 10k event.

Out of a field of 145 athletes, Hayward’s time of 36 minutes and 57 seconds was enough for him to finish in fourth position overall. Club-mate James Thomson (41.19) was not too far behind in sixth, while Giles Macrow’s time of 50.21 was enough to break his personal best.

The other Joggers to feature were: Clive Purbrook, Helen Wass, Malcolm Osbourn, Chris Aylmer, Carol McIntosh, Jenny Osbourn and Sonia McLintock.

Haverhill also hosted a half marathon, with the Newmarket club represented by Mary Marsh, (2.27.15), Lynda McCormack (2.17.59) and Miles Johnson (2.09.56),

n Meanwhile, three Joggers are to be recognised for their performances throughout this year’s Winter Cross Country Series.

Jenny Osbourn has been awarded second place in the overall results of the female 65+ category, with Greg Davtook third in the male 50+.

In the 60+ section, Neville Clark finished in the runner-up position.