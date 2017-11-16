Hat-tricks for Atkinson and Green in Newmarket’s big win

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 3NE

Sudbury II 3

Newmarket I 9

After three defeats in a row, Newmarket’s first team returned to form with a bang on Saturday courtesy of a high-scoring victory at Sudbury II.

James Atkinson opened the scoring early on following a superb fast passing move which involved Will Wilson, before Rob Green doubled the score with his first goal for the club since returning from university.

Not to be outdone, Atkinson swiftly struck again, this time guiding home a superb deflection from a Harry Bell drive which left the keeper rooted as the ball flashed past him.

Next to strike was Mike Skelton with a trademark poacher’s goal after good work from Wilson, who then scored one himself with a precise push from the top of the home circle.

Town soon grabbed another after Green turned the ball in at the back post as the visitors went into the break six goals in front.

A fast-paced start to the second half saw Sudbury pull a couple of goals back, only for Newmarket to respond as Atkinson and Green completed their hat-tricks while Mark Pears fired in a pile-driver.

The hosts did manage to have the last say on proceedings with a third goal, but it had little impact on Newmarket’s impressive victory.

On Saturday, the firsts will entertain Norwich City IV (3pm).

n Simon Harrington was in top form for Newmarket II in the East Men’s League Division 5NE, scoring four goals in the 5-1 win over Norwich Dragons V.

Simon Donald was also on target for the seconds, who travel to Dereham III on Saturday (3pm).

n In the East Women’s League Division 1N, Newmarket I made it back-to-back wins with a 6-2 triumph away at Watton I.

After conceding two goals early on, an inspirational half-time team talk from skipper Lydia Evans saw Town raise their game and strike first through their skipper.

Then it was Hayley Stoneman’s turn to take centre stage with a quickfire double.

Grace Evans added a fourth after good work from Di Farrell-Thomas, with Claire McDonnell scoring a fifth goal.

And the victory was wrapped up by a second goal of the game for Grace Evans, with Norwich City I next up at home for the firsts (1.15pm).