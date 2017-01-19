Harlow’s hopes of second pairs title are dashed

Greg Harlow’s hopes of winning a second Men’s Pairs title at the Just 2017 World Indoor Championships were ended at the quarter-final stage on Saturday.

City of Ely player Harlow, along with ex-club member Nicky Brett, first clinched the prize in 2014.

The duo had been regarded among the favourites to triumph once again, but they fell 5-3 8-2 to Welsh qualifiers Damian Doubler and Daniel Salmon.

Harlow, 48, was due to get his Singles campaign under way as The Journal went to print yesterday afternoon against Anthony Webb.

If the 2010 champion progressed, he will face either James Rippey or Jonathan Ross in the second round on Tuesday (10am), with the BBC again broadcasting live from Potters Leisure Resort on the Suffolk and Norfolk border.

Tomorrow, Harlow will switch his focus to the Mixed Pairs event when he teams up with Amy Stanton to take on Andy Thomson and Janice Gower (7.30pm).

The three-time Scottish International Open winner has triumphed in the Mixed tournament once before, with Jo Morris in 2007.

n At the World Bowls Tour Awards evening on Sunday, Harlow was nominated for the Players’ Player of the Year and Player of the Year accolades. In both categories he was pipped by doubles partner Brett.

n Harlow’s Ely team-mate Ellen Falkner will begin her quest for a record fourth Ladies Singles title versus Claire Johnstone on Saturday (10am), with the semi-final against either Gower or Katy Smith scheduled for Wednesday (1pm).

Before that, Falkner will partner Robert Paxton in the Mixed Pairs quarter-finals tomorrow (2pm).

The semi-finals will played on Sunday (2pm), while the final is set for Tuesday (1pm).