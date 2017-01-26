Harlow’s bid for a second world title is still on track

Greg Harlow has advanced through to the quarter-finals of the Singles event at the Just World Indoor Bowls Championships.

The City of Ely player opened up his campaign at Potters Resort at Hopton-on-Sea by overcoming Anthony Webb 10-5, 10-9.

Harlow, who won the competition in 2010, went on to follow that up on Tuesday with a 9-3, 10-11, 2-1 triumph at Jamie Rippey’s expense.

The 48-year-old will now take on either David Gourlay or Neil Furman tomorrow (January 27) for a place in Saturday’s semi-final, with the final being played on Sunday (2pm).

However, there was not such positive news for Harlow in the two team tournaments as he crashed out at the quarter-final stage of both the Pairs and Mixed Pairs alongside Nicky Brett and Amy Stanton respectively.

Meanwhile, as The Journal went to print, Harlow’s Ely club-mate Ellen Falkner was in Ladies’ Singles semi-final action against Janice Gower. If the 37-year-old defending champion came through that encounter, she will contest today’s final at 1pm.

Like Harlow, Commonwealth gold medallist Falkner fell at the first hurdle of the Mixed Pairs with partner Robert Paxton.