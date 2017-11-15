Halsey to leave Fen Tigers

Danny Halsey has confirmed he will not ride for the Mildenhall Fen Tigers in 2018, bringing an end to his seven-season association with the club.

Explaining his exit on the club’s Facebook page on Tuesday night, Halsey wrote: “I’ve struggled away from home for the last few seasons and feel I’ve become a bit of a 1-track pony so think it’s best for myself personally and the club.

“Would just like to thank all of the supporters and the management over the last 7 seasons.

“There’s been a couple of good ones and a couple of bad ones but some brilliant memories nonetheless.”

Halsey made 202 appearances for the Fen Tigers, scoring a total of 1,848 points.