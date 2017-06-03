Halsey optimistic he can soon find top gear to fire Tigers on

Dan Halsey remains confident the big scores will begin to flow again on a regular basis once he has solved the mechanical issues that are holding him back.

In what has been an uncharacteristically slow start, the Mildenhall Fen Tigers stalwart has only reached double figure scores on three occasions for the club so far this season.

Although looking more like his old self when topping the West Row outfit's points tally with a paid 11 total during their 47-43 win over the Belle Vue Colts on Sunday, the 28-year-old has stressed there is still more to come.

"I came into the season quite confident but I have changed bikes this year and it just seems like I am down on power, but I can't put my finger on what it is," said Halsey.

"Even on Sunday I was still down on power as I could not get enough drive coming out of the corners. We are trying a few more things to try and get it right but when you don't believe in your equipment and you are not scoring points ,confidence can be low.

"I've had a few good scores and I've had a bit of bad luck as well as I have broken down a few times.

"Kevin Jolly is not putting any pressure on me because he believes in what I can do. Once everything fits into place hopefully things will be back to normal."

Although the Fen Tigers made it six straight home wins in all competitions with a victory over the Manchester-based Colts on Sunday, it came at a cost with reserve rider Sam Woods sustaining a broken wrist after a first bend fall in heat seven.

Despite being a rider down, the hosts looked to be on course for a routine success with the gap between the two sides standing at 10 after eight heats an advantage helped by a 5-1 courtesy of Halsey and the returning Jordan Jenkins in heat four.

With Jon Armstrong suffering a rare fall in heat nine leaving the Fen Tigers on the wrong end of a maximum the Colts reduced the deficit even further to just four points two heats later.

Four successive shared heats though saw the margin remain the same giving the Fen Tigers another three league points.

"That was definitely our hardest home meeting on paper and I don't think they were weakened by not having Lee Payne or Rob Shuttleworth," said Halsey.

“A couple of times I looked at the scores and thought they were getting a bit close but we had a bit of bad luck with Jordan getting excluded in heat 12.”

The Fen Tigers will look to maintain their unbeaten home record on Sunday when entertaining basement side Plymouth Devils, led by track record holder Steve Boxall, in the league (3pm).

“Steve Boxall goes well round Mildenhall but I am not sure how the others will go as they don’t seem to be scoring many points away,” said Halsey.

“I would like to think I can get well into the double figures and I can see double figures from pretty much everyone else. It should be an easy home win."

Mildenhall Fen Tigers 47: C Mountain 9, L Ruddick 5+1, J Armstrong 10, D Verge 3+1, D Halsey 10+1, S Woods 1, J Jenkins 9+2.

Belle Vue Colts 43: D Bewley 10, K Bickley 6, R Shuttleworth R/R, J Smith 11, G Wood (g) 9, A Mellish 6+1, L Woodhull 1, B Woodhull 0.