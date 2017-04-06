Halsey gearing up for seventh campaign with Fen Tigers

Loyalty in speedway is a thing of rarity but in Danny Halsey the Mildenhall Fen Tigers have a rider that gives the definition of the word a true meaning.

While on one side averages can dictate whether fans’ favourites remain or depart, there is also an element of the rider’s preference as to how long their duration at one club lasts.

For former National League Riders champion Halsey, the 2017 campaign will mark his seventh in Fen Tigers colours making him one of the longest serving riders at the club, an association he is more than happy to continue.

“Kevin Jolly made me the offer before Christmas and I wanted something done before rather than waiting around afterwards,” said Halsey.

“I enjoy riding at Mildenhall and I enjoy everything about the club and I am friends with a lot of people there.

“I had people ask me what I was doing next season during last year and there was a couple of other National League offers. Nothing worth jumping ship for.”

Although 2016 was another season in which silverware eluded the Fen Tigers, for the Winslow-based rider it was one that marked a return to the sort of form fans have become accustomed to, having been a bit hit-and-miss with his scores the previous term.

“The majority of the time last season I was on the ball and up for it,” said Halsey.

“I was a bit more confident. I had a few more guest meetings which allowed me to ride more and possibly not having the captaincy did help.

“For some reason, heat one at Mildenhall is a bit of a bogey race for me. When I was down at number five going out in heat four helped.

“All in all it was a good season, but there is room for improvement. One thing I must do is believe in myself more. When I am confident I can beat anyone in the league, but when I am not I ride like an idiot.”

While the 28-year-old remains a mainstay of the team he believes that promoter Kevin Jolly has assembled a side capable of fighting it out on every front, with one rider in particular catching his eye.

“I definitely think Kevin has got things right this season as there is a good blend of younger and older riders. I am fairly optimistic this could be our year,” said Halsey.

“I imagine that Jordan Jenkins will be a future star. He is a confident lad and is not phased by much on the bike. He was going out before heat one last year doing times nearly as quick as the meeting, so I imagine he will settle in well.”

Although Halsey is bullish about the prospects of the Fen Tigers, he has singled out other teams he believes could be the main dangers given their winter acquisitions.

“Both Cradley Heathens and the Isle Of Wight Warriors have each got teams with four riders that could be heat leaders,” he added.