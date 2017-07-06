Haird wraps up a hat-trick of world titles

Chris Haird was on top form at the weekend to clinch the National Hot Rod World Championship title for the third time in his career at Ipswich’s Foxhall Stadium.

The Newmarket racer, who previously finished top of the standings in 2010 and 2014, was expected to be locked in a battle with Rob McDonald for the main prize as part of the Spedeweekend.

However, a challenge from McDonald never materialised, with the Scot enduring problems with his goggles.

Neither European champion Carl Waller–Barrett nor defending World champion Adam Maxwell could keep pace with Haird, leaving David Casey as his main challenger.

The Irishman did manage to slightly close the gap, but it did little to prevent Haird from taking the chequered flag to complete his hat-trick of titles.