Guest hoping sell-out show can raise £10k for Mackay

Some well-known faces in horse racing will come together at Newmarket Leisure Centre this weekend as Eddie Guest puts on his biggest white collar boxing show yet, in honour of helping his good friend Allan MacKay, writes Russell Claydon.

Guest is hoping the special throwback to the popular stablelads’ boxing events that used to be organised by the Stablelads’ Welfare Trust, can raise £10,000 to hand over to MacKay, the Newmarket-based jockey who was paralysed from the chest down in a fall while riding out on the town’s gallops in March.

FUND-RAISER: The white collar boxing show will be aimed at raising �10k for Eddie Guest's good friend Allan MacKay

The sold-out black tie event on Saturday evening (doors open 6pm, first fight 7pm) will see BBC horse racing commentator Derek Thompson on the microphone and professional jockeys Simon Pearce, Nicky MacKay (Allan’s son), William Carson (grandson of same name) and retired jockey Michael Metcalf all in the ring.

‘The Old Skool Stablelads Boxing’ event will feature 11 bouts with two title fights headlining: with Eddie’s Gym’s Jack Budge going for the Eastern Counties 60kg belt, while Jamie Corner will be hoping to land the Southern Area 70kg.

Guest said: “It will be the biggest I have put on. Allan and myself were apprentice jockeys together and I have known him since the age of 17.

“We have travelled the world together riding in different countries and he is a good friend of mine, so I thought I had to do something for him.”