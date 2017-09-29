Gruelling challenge for Baker

A teacher at King’s Ely successfully completed one of the toughest Ironman Triathlon endurance events in the world earlier this month.

Nadia Baker, who teaches mathematics at King’s Ely Senior, took on the Ironman Wales on Sunday, September 10.

The gruelling challenge saw around 2,000 athletes battling it out in the seaside town of Tenby to conquer the ultimate physical challenge — a 2.4 mile sea swim, a 112 mile hilly cycle ride and a 26.2 mile hilly marathon run – all in under 17 hours.

Baker eventually came 85th out of the 201 women who entered the challenge, finishing in 14 hours, 53 minutes and 57 seconds.

The Ely Tri Club member said: “The day was truly epic and I enjoyed every second.

“There were crowds like I’ve never seen before throughout the entire course shouting my name and encouraging me every step of the way.”