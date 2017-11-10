Gosden turns to Royal Line in bid to end 2017 with a victory

John Gosden will look to round off an impressive 2017 flat campaign with Royal Line in the season-ending Betfred November Handicap at Doncaster on Saturday (3.15pm).

The three-year-old, who has won two of his three outings this year, is currently fourth favourite with the bookmakers to win the one-mile four-furlong race in Yorkshire.

Fresh from his exploits at the Breeders’ Cup. William Buick will be in the Dubawi colt’s saddle.

There also looks set to be plenty of other Newmarket interest in the race, headed by Martyn Meade’s Chelsea Lad after his recent fourth-placed finish in the Betfred Cambridgeshire Handicap.

Towerlands Park (Michael Bell), Wild Hacked (Marco Botti) and Master The World (David Elsworth) may also feature.