Gosden eyeing a tilt at The Arc for ‘best filly he has ever trained’

After watching her romp to victory in Saturday’s King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot, John Gosden has insisted that Enable is the best filly to have ever entered his care.

It was a late decision to enter the dual Oaks winner into the Qipco-backed race, with the latest of her double success having come at The Curragh just a fortnight earlier.

But the short gap proved to be no hindrance for the daughter of Nathaniel, who was also trained by Gosden and won the King George six years ago.

Run in a downpour, the Frankie Dettori-ridden Enable coasted beyond the bend and quickened clear ahead of Sir Michael Stoute’s Coral-Eclipse winner Ulysses to win by four-and-a-half lengths.

“She is a wonderful filly – the best I have trained,” said Gosden.

“I have been fortunate enough to be entrusted with some really great fillies, but she is out in front.

“The ground does not bother her — she would have won the race on good ground.

“We are delighted. It has been a fantastic year for her so far.

“She has come out of it really well and has eaten everything up. She is pretty special.”

Immediately after the triumph in Berkshire, Enable was installed as the 2/1 favourite for October’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

And, Gosden sees no reason why the three-year-old cannot take her place in Chantilly, via an outing at York’s Yorkshire Oaks on Thursday, August 24.

“She has run once in April, once in May, once in June and now twice in July and there have been no issues,” added Gosden.

“The Arc is certainly on our radar now — time-wise it is more than do-able.

“The plan has always been to go for the Yorkshire Oaks and that remains the case. There is a nice gap to that.

“After that there is plenty of space for the Arc, so it should mean she is able to run well out there.”

Enable is best-priced 1/3 to continue her winning form in the one-mile four-furlongs Yorkshire Oaks — a race Gosden has won on two previous occasions with Dar Re Mi in 2009 and The Fugue four years later.