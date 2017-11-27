Gordon rides into the history books with century of winners

Newmarket jockey Josephine Gordon has admitted she cannot believe what she has managed to achieve — by emulating idol Hayley Turner to become only the second woman to reach 100 winners in a calendar year.

The 24-year-old managed the century milestone aboard Thunderbolt Rocks in the 17.45 race at Wolverhampton at the weekend.

In clocking up the century within a year, she follows on from fellow town jockey Turner, who became the first woman to accomplish the feat in 2008.

But Gordon managed to notch up the 100 winners in 35 days less than her idol, as well as being 534 days younger than Turner when she reached the mark — putting her down in the history books as the youngest woman to hit three figure wins in a calendar year.

Gordon, who reached the feat from 835 rides, at a strike rate of 12 per cent, admitted she was still cloud nine, especially as she used to look up to Turner and her record.

“It’s huge for me,” said Gordan. “I set myself a few targets at the start of the year and to reach all of them, I’m just pinching myself really.”

She is currently 11th in the annual Flat jockeys’ standings in her first year since she rode out her apprentice claim, and gave her thanks to the trainers who had given her the platform to show what she can do.

“In the first year out of your claim you don’t know how it’s going to go, but all of the trainers have kept on backing me so to reach 100 winners feels incredible,” she said.

“In 2008 when Hayley got 100 winners I was sat in school and looking up to Hayley thinking: ‘wow that’s amazing!’ I would never have expected for myself to then go on and hit those heights.

“Hayley was my idol when I was a kid so I’m very happy to emulate her and reach these goals that I’ve set myself.”

Gordon’s prize money also surpasses Turner’s 2008 record, with £1,212,053 netted through her winner’s this year compared to £919,921.

Her form last year saw her win the British Flat Racing Champion Apprentice title, becoming only the third female jockey to win the title after Turner and Amy Ryan.

Her 2017 winners included her first big handicap race, the Victoria Cup at Ascot for William Haggas, as well as her first group race winner when Koropick won the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle in July.