Goodwood Festival: Winter wins Nassau

Pre-race favourite Winter lived up to expectations by winning the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood this afternoon.

It sealed a fourth Group 1 victory of the year for the Aidan O’Brien-trained filly, having previously clinched the 1,000 Guineas, Irish 1000 Guineas and the Coronation Stakes.

Winter’s biggest challenge came courtesy of Charlie Appleby’s Sobetsu, who hit the front early on.

The three-year-old daughter of Dubawi remained in the lead until two furlongs from home when Winter — under Ryan Moore — quickened away and claimed the victory.

Sobetsu had to eventually settle for third place, while John Gosden’s So Mi Dar was never in contention.