Goodwood Festival: Stradivarius denies Big Orange a hat-trick

There was to be no hat-trick of Qatar Goodwood Cup victories for Big Orange, who had to settle for second place behind John Gosden’s Stradivarius on the Sussex Downs this afternoon.

The Michael Bell-trained Big Orange was bidding to make history at the Goodwood Festival as the first ever horse to win the newly-promoted Group 1 race three years in a row.

However, despite leading from the off under Frankie Dettori, he was unable to hold off the challenge from 6-1 shot Stradivarius in the closing stages.

For Bury Road-based Gosden, the three-year-old’s victory took his tally of wins at the festival up to 36.

Earlier on the card, Newmarket’s David Simcock saw 50/1 shot Breton Rock cause a shock by winning the Qatar Lennox Stakes.

There was also a victory for Bell in the Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap courtesy of Fabricate, while Sir Michael Stoute’s 7/4 favourite Expert Eye won the Qatar Vintage Stakes.