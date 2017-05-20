Golds galore for Newmarket swimmers

Members of Newmarket Swim Club have been in gold-medal winning and personal best time-breaking form at recent meetings.

At the Basildon Open Meet, the Newmarket club collected 12 golds, four of which were clinched by Romilly Marks in the 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle, as well as the 400m individual medley.

Meanwhile, at the Eastern Regional Long Course Championships in Luton, Ignacio Larghero set a new personal best on his way to winning bronze in the 50m backstroke.

There was also a club record for Harry Wagner in the 100m breaststroke, while Lauren Watt missed out on gold by 0.03 of a second in the 100m freestyle.

And at the West Suffolk meeting on May 6 and 7, Annette Skeet’s squad collected a further 43 medals, 11 of which were of the gold variety.

Flossie Talbot was in particularly impressive form, winning a total of five gold medals.