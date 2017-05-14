Golden performances by King’s Ely’s young rowers

Pupils from King’s Ely enjoyed plenty of success at the Ghent International Spring Regatta and International Belgium Junior Championships, but one victory stood out above the rest.

In the Women’s Under-18 event, it appeared the King’s crew of Emma Tarshish, Emily Moore, Emma Fowler and Holly Lancaster were battling for second and third spot when they found themselves almost two lengths down after the first 500m.

However, they rallied in the closing stages to overhaul that deficit and clinch first spot in the International Belgium Junior Championships.

“Some of the performances in the finals were exceptional,” said the school’s head of rowing Mark Beer.

“To see the girls four row straight through their opposition and win was a real pleasure for the coaching team and the King’s Ely supporters who had travelled to the event.”

Lancaster also linked up with Rebecca Garrett to finish third in the Under-16 Double Crew, while Edmund Dickens and Tom Oldham claimed fourth in the Open Men’s Lightweight Double Scull race.

Georgia Chapman showed maturity beyond her years to be placed third in her heat in the Under-16 Single Scull, with further wins coming for the Junior Men’s Coxed Four and the Under-18 Coxless Women’s Pair.

Meanwhile, Emily Moore won gold for coxing in the Men’s Open Coxed Eight in a King’s Ely and Nerus Amsterdam Composite crew.