Golden jubilee celebrations kick off for West Row Indoor Bowls Club

West Row Indoor Bowls Club is celebrating its golden jubilee this season.

West Row was the first club in Suffolk to have an indoor bowls facility when in 1965, member Freddie Taylor-Balls purchased a 120ft x 16ft sectional wooden building from the RAF site at Tuddenham.

Club members dismantled the building and re-erected it at its base in the village.

A number of internationals, including David Bryant, have since bowled at the venue.

To mark the occasion, the club challenged a team from the Suffolk Bowls Executive to a game last Wednesday.

It proved to be a fitting encounter that went down to the last end of the match before the outcome was decided.

It was the Executive outfit that eventually ran out the victors, by a five-shot margin, and they were presented with memorial engraved glasses and coasters by club member Serena Morley.

n Any person wishing to find out more about bowls can contact the club chairman, Peter Rolfe, on 01638 714073.

The first five coaching sessions are offered free of charge.

The club also operates a junior section which is suitable for those aged eight and over.