Gold-winning performances from Wesley and Gill-Ryan

Tess Wesley and Ciara Gill-Ryan were on top form at Newmarket Swim Club’s own April Open Meet, with both swimmers clinching six gold medals.

Wesley’s golden haul came in the 100 and 200m individual medley (I/M), the 100m breaststroke (Br/s) and 100, 200, 400m front crawl (F/c), while Gill-Ryan triumphed in the 100m Br/s, backstroke (B/c), F/c and I/M as well as the F/c and B/c over 50m.

In total the squad clinched 35 gold medals, with further victories for Henry Newell (5), Joseph Bavey (4), Harry Wagner (3), Ingacio Laghero (3), Cameron Beavis (3), Romilly Marks (2), Miriam Stratfold (1), Curtis Baldwin (1) and Thomas Allison (1).

Twenty-five silvers and 17 bronzes were also won, with a further 105 personal best times being set.

On top of her gold medals and three silvers, Wesley set a regional time in the 200m B/c, with Stratfold (100m Br/s) and Etholle Marks (400m I/M) matching that achievement.

Next weekend, Beavis, Romily Marks and Jack Saunders will all being trying to claim regional times of their own in Basildon.

n On Sunday, Newmarket Seniors and Masters hosted its fourth open meeting, which attracted 150 swimmers from across the region, the midlands and the south east.

In total, the Newmarket team won six gold medals along with 21 silvers and 15 bronze.

The hosts also combined to set 20 personal best times.

The Newmarket squad was made up of: Alice Theobald, Leslie Broussard, Brenna Broussard, Janet Williams, Alasdair Craighead, Reuben Smith, Lisa Withers, Livvii Curtin, Adam Kemp, Sophie Bellwood, Charlotte Stanley, Karl Heider, Sarah Lingard, Jane Smith and Peter Winter.

n Those interested in joining or returning to competitive swimming with Newmarket Swim Club can log on to www.newmarketswimclub.co.uk for more information or visit the Leisure Centre on Exning Road.