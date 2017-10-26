Gold Coast on the agenda for Wilkinson

Callum Wilkinson is looking forward to embarking on yet another ‘new experience’ following his call-up to next year’s Commonwealth Games, writes Liam Apicella.

England Athletics confirmed on Tuesday that the Moulton race walker had made the cut for the Games, which will take place on Australia’s Gold Coast between April 4-15.

It will be a second major 20K championship appearance for the 20-year-old, who finished 41st at the recent World Athletics Championships in London.

“I have known about the selection for a couple of weeks but it feels special now that it has been publicly confirmed,” he said.

“I always hoped I would be included but it was a tough decision for the selectors because they can only take a certain number of athletes.

“Before I started race walking I had never been on a plane and I have never flown further than three hours — now I will be on the other side of the world.

“It is all about taking on the new experiences and making the most of them.

“There is a smaller field in the Commonwealth Games, but it will still be a strong field.”