Garrett and Lancaster pick up silver medals for King’s Ely in double sculls

Rebecca Garrett and Holly Lancaster were King’s Ely’s top-performing students at the National OarSport Junior Sculling Regatta on May 14, with the pair collecting silver medals in the Under-15 Double Sculls.

After winning their heat in positive fashion, the pair headed into the A final as the second fastest team from qualifying.

And they lived up to that billing at Dorney Lake, finishing in the runner-up spot to get their hands on silver medals.

There was further success for the school in the Under-18 Men’s Double Scull courtesy of Edmund Dickens and Thomas Oldham.

Despite being genuine lightweight rowers and competing against some very strong opposition on the day, the duo went on to win bronze medals in the A final.

The four medallists were part of a 13-strong King’s Ely crew that made the trip to Buckinghamshire for the prestigious annual event.

Rowing is a major sport at King’s, where it is offered to students at Year 8 and above.